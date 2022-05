Click here to read the full article. One of the best aspects of the car auction scene is that it gives serious collectors another shot at their dream vehicles. Take, for example, the ultra-rare 2020 McLaren Speedtail. The hybrid hypercar was next to impossible to snag after it was announced, but now, thanks to Mecum Auctions, you’ll get a chance to add to your garage an example that’s barely been driven. Introduced in the fall of 2018, the Speedtail is just the fourth member of McLaren’s Ultimate Series, following in the footsteps of the now-legendary F1, P1 and Senna (and pre-dating the...

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO