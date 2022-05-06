Peters Homicide Complaint Unsealed, Suspect’s Identity Redacted

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — The identity of the 14-year-old boy accused of killing Lily Peters and hiding her body remains under wraps after a copy of the criminal complaint was released on Wednesday. According to the complaint the suspect,...
The 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls appeared in court Thursday, with Judge Ben Lane agreeing to unseal the criminal complaint that will allow more details about the late-April killing to be released to the public. The boy's name will not be made available. As...
The search continues for a missing murder suspect and the sheriff’s deputy who allegedly helped him escape jail, but the inmate’s former attorney voiced concerns about how the chase might end. Citing Casey White‘s dicey 2015 encounter with law enforcement, lawyer Dale Bryant voiced concern his ex-client could escalate matters.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The mother, who allegedly confessed to putting her infant son’s body in the trash after claiming he died while he was sleeping, was fatally stabbed in Northeast D.C. by her baby’s father. On Wednesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Carl Jones, 44, in...
An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
A New Hampshire mom accused of murdering her 5-year-old son, once allegedly told a friend she wanted the boy “gone” and compared him to serial killers Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. Attorney General John M. Formella announced earlier this week that 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais had been indicted on...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A Georgia woman has been sentenced to life for killing her own mother whose murder she blamed on non-existent killers. Carly Walden, 37, was sentenced on Thursday morning to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 16 years in prison, a statement from the Newton County District Attorney's Office reads.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
WASHINGTON (7News) — A total of 17 medical emergencies, all suspected drug overdoses, were reported over the last three days, D.C. police said during a press conference on Tuesday. The calls began Saturday, April 9, around 10 a.m. and continued through Monday, April 11. The suspected overdoses were primarily...
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Michael Politte walked out of prison Friday, paroled after nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit — the killing of his mother.Politte, now 38, was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center, two months after he was granted parole. He was greeted by hugs from relatives and friends.“I never thought this day would come,” Politte said. “I don't see any barbed wire or any wire. It's all open. It smells different, looks different. It's amazing."Rita Politte died in a fire at the family home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell in 1998. Michael,...
