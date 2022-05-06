ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Here's your chance to help spruce up Terre Haute

By Staff Report
WTHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute will host a city-wide clean-up on Saturday. It's...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

This Illinois City Will Arrest You if Your Dog is Smelly

The weather will eventually stay nice for more than two days in a row...That mean you will take your furry friend out for a walk on a regular basis, right. Right. Getting your pup some exercise is a good thing, but when it comes to being active you dog can build up a little doggy b.o.. Do you give Fido a bath on a normal basis? My pup has learned to "deal" with a bath, doesn't love it doesn't hate it...But really is relaxed after AND wouldn't get me arrested in Galesburg, Illinois.
GALESBURG, IL
WLFI.com

Self-storage wars being waged in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials want more say in where self-storage warehouses can set up shop in Tippecanoe County. A proposed ordinance requires self-storage businesses to apply for a special exception within so-called urbanized sewer areas. Those areas include much of Lafayette, as well as smaller towns like Stockwell.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Commissioners looking for feedback on US 41 crossover near Johnson Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners and Indiana Department of Transportation are looking to address a highway crossover that some people feel is dangerous. There's a chance you've been frustrated before with traffic trying to cross U.S. Highway 41, near Chick-Fil-A. County commissioners say it's an area...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Wabash, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
WTWO/WAWV

Proposed changes to busy Terre Haute intersection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After continued concerns on a stretch of US 41, county and state leaders are looking to correct traffic flow. Improvements could soon be coming to the median near Chick-fil-A and Towne South Plaza. One rendering shows placing a concrete barrier in the middle and creating a left turn lane for […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spruce#Volunteers#Wthi#The City Of Terre Haute
SCDNReports

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden Drugs

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden DrugsIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling in the area of South 8th Street and Putnam Avenue when he stopped a passenger vehicle for expired plates. The driver was identified as Jennifer L. Hinote, age 40, of Terre Haute, Indiana. During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Stump observed criminal indicators and requested a canine.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

Challengers Oust Three Indiana House Republicans

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WBKO

Stolen Indiana U-Haul recovered in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Indiana natives were arrested Wednesday after the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received information concerning a stolen U-Haul truck. Steven Sullivan, 55, was charged with outstanding warrants along with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTHI

Early morning shooting at Terre Haute bar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department responded to a shooting at the Tree House Bar early Saturday morning. In a Facebook post, THPD said they responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a large fight and gun shots. While officers were responding to the scene, a vehicle left the scene with a male shooting victim. The victim was taken to a hospital with no life threatening injuries.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

VCSC Next Steps for improvements

"I hope they find a way to look at budgeting in a new way" - Next steps for the Vigo County School Corporation's renovations. After a big election night, we're learning more about how the community is reacting to the results. One of the highly contested items on the ballot involved an education referendum.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

17 Weird Laws In Indiana And Interesting Attractions

The Hoosier State is rich in culture and history, however there are some interesting, often outdated, laws on the books that will leave you questioning them and wondering why they were implemented in the first place. Indiana also contains some interesting roadside attractions. Let’s dive in!. Weird Laws In...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Man to serve 10 years for lighting person on fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for throwing gasoline on a man during an argument and setting him on fire. 39-year-old Ralph Shaw will serve 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections after suspects told police he was arguing with a man and later threw gasoline on him before lighting him on fire. The Bartholomew Circuit Court approved the sentencing, of which Shaw has already served 346 days of, on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy