SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the southwestern part of the city. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened near 41st Street and Marion Road just after 6 o’clock Thursday morning.

