ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

Law Enforcement Presence in Allouez Leads to One in Custody

By Rob Sussman
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was taken into custody after a report...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Disturbance with suicidal man prompted police presence in Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a disturbance involving a suicidal man prompted a large police presence in Allouez Friday afternoon. There was a large police presence in the area of the 300 block of E. Briar. The man was threatening others, according to investigators. Authorities tell us they were...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allouez, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Allouez, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtaq#Sheriff S Officials
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal crash, Sheboygan man dead: sheriff

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A Sheboygan man died in a crash Friday, May 6 in the town of Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to the two-vehicle crash near State Highway 32 and County Road J shortly after 4 p.m. Based on preliminary information,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBAY Green Bay

Lily Peters murder suspect in court

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says more surrendered pets aren't as socialized as they should be, making it harder to re-home them. Why throw old face masks in landfills when you can throw them into (not on to) sidewalks? Brad explains how they make concrete stronger!. FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES: Prison...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy