Law Enforcement Presence in Allouez Leads to One in Custody

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a disturbance involving a suicidal man prompted a large police presence in Allouez Friday afternoon. There was a large police presence in the area of the 300 block of E. Briar. The man was threatening others, according to investigators. Authorities tell us they were...
Casey White and Vicky White(Photos: US Marshals) The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has released new information about Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022, assisted by a correctional officer named Vicky White.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Officials charged a Wisconsin man with a federal hate crime in the series of intimidation and threats that targeted at least one Puerto Rican neighbor and eight Black residents in his apartment complex. According to CNN, Milwaukee County resident William McDonald faces a federal charge of “willfully injuring, intimidating, or...
TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A Sheboygan man died in a crash Friday, May 6 in the town of Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to the two-vehicle crash near State Highway 32 and County Road J shortly after 4 p.m. Based on preliminary information,...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taco Tone’s food trailer is now parked in a salvage yard and permanently out of service. On Tuesday afternoon, the trailer was hit by a teenager who was allegedly texting and driving near Oneida and Hickory Hills. Taco Tone’s was a food business on...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Corrections officers working in Wisconsin’s prisons are sounding the alarms again, now telling state officials the staffing shortages have gotten so bad they need the National Guard to help staff the prisons. Action 2 News obtained a letter from a corrections officers written in...
The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says more surrendered pets aren't as socialized as they should be, making it harder to re-home them. Why throw old face masks in landfills when you can throw them into (not on to) sidewalks? Brad explains how they make concrete stronger!. FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES: Prison...
Four people died in a fire in Monroe County, Wisconsin on Thursday, May 5. (Source: Sparta Area Fire Protection). Four people died in a house fire in western Wisconsin late Thursday evening after becoming trapped, according to fire authorities. The Sparta Area Fire District said crews responded to the fire...
Since the start of the pandemic, the organization has provided more than two million pounds of food to the community. It was at the Grand Chute town hall April 27th that Police Chief Greg Peterson says Supervisor Wolff requested a meeting, and then led him outside to talk. Updated: 1...
A survey of community attitudes toward police and reforms of the state’s criminal justice system released by the state’s largest police union on Wednesday shows that Wisconsinites’ attitudes toward the police have become more entrenched in the two years since George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer in May of 2020.
Comments / 0