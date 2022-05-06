Bears' Jaquan Brisker wasn't offended by 'poor, hungry, desperate' description but does want to remind everyone of who he is

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Who is Jaquan Brisker?

He’s a young man who was molded by his family and many more in his hometown of Pittsburgh, an all-Big Ten safety and a Penn State graduate who inspired belief from the Bears as they selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft last weekend. He has earned everything in his football journey.

Brisker’s background was a topic of discussion during then-Bears scout Chris Prescott’s media session last Friday. Prescott referred to Brisker as a “Ph.D -- poor, hungry and desperate.” Prescott’s comments quickly drew criticism, and the Bears have since parted ways with him.

On Friday, Brisker explained that he didn’t take offense to Prescott’s comment, but he also wanted to remind everyone of who he truly is.

“I’ve already been through a whole lot,” Brisker said. “People will say a lot of things. But that’s not really who I am. You can’t judge a book by its cover. I’m actually a great person, a great football player. And I also graduated from college at Penn State. I overcame a lot of things.”

Prescott had been with the organization since 2015, first as an area scout before being promoted to a national scout position by then-general manager Ryan Pace in 2018. Prescott’s exit came as college scouting director Mark Sadowski and scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo also were let go by the Bears. It remains unclear whether Prescott’s comments on Brisker were the reason for his departure or if the Bears had already planned to let him go, as moves in scouting departments are usually made after the conclusion of the NFL Draft each year.

Regardless of that answer, Prescott’s words weren’t reflective of how new Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus plan to operate at Halas Hall as they seek to create a healthy culture. They don’t want players to be objectified in any manner.

When the Bears hosted receiver Velus Jones. Jr. for a pre-draft meeting at Halas Hall, he and Eberflus connected during a meeting that went deeper than football. They touched on his upbringing in a conversation that was raw and real. Not only did the Bears view Jones as a dynamic skill player for their offense, they also recognized a person they could invest in.

“He’s a strong young man,” Eberflus said of Jones, whom the Bears selected in the third round.

Brisker arrived at Halas Hall on Thursday for the first time and was ready to make an impression. He listened as franchise great Charles Tillman addressed members of the team that evening, and Brisker showed up ready to prove himself Friday for the start of rookie minicamp.

The Bears hope Brisker can lock down a starting spot in their secondary alongside Eddie Jackson by stepping in as the safety they covet for Eberflus’ defense. For his part, Brisker takes pride in being an “old-school safety” who can excel both in coverage and by stepping into the box.

He’s eager to show that to everyone – and also to continue his story as a player and a person who’s much more than what a scouting report says about him.

“It’s time to play football,” Brisker said.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .