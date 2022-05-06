ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Top baby names of 2021

By Nikolette Miller
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40B7EL_0fVNioOU00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Social Security Administration said, during the unprecedented time, parents have once again chosen to stick with familiar names.

How popular is your name? Click here to find out.

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997 with names dating back to 1880, the SSA said. Parents supply the name at the time of a child’s birth to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, making Social Security the best source for popular baby names.

Here are the top 10 boy names for 2021:

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore

According to the SSA, Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row. There was only one name change with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity.

Ms. Pac-Man headlines World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees

Here are the top 10 girl names for 2021:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Olivia has topped the list for three years, SSA said.

For all of the top baby names of 2021 and to see where your name ranks, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

One dead in crash, woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead. Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD. At 11:52 p.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Your Name#Spartanburg#Ssa#Kveo Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ValleyCentral

Local Election Results

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ValleyCentral

Man accused of shooting at vehicle arrested crossing Rio Grande

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested crossing into the United States just days after law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest for shooting at a vehicle. On Friday, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office stated that Agustin Rodriguez, 38, was in custody after being spotted by Border Patrol agents crossing into the […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing Angolan child’s body found in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child who was swept away in the Rio Grande while attempting to cross into the United States has been found dead. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say that a husband and wife that had crossed into the United States near Del Rio told Border Patrol agents on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Deceased man wins Palmhurst mayoral election

PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A special election will now take place after Palmhurst residents voted for their recently deceased mayor to retain his position. Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. defeated challenger Israel Silva in Saturday’s election. Rodriguez received 329 votes to Silva’s 234 votes. The incumbent held the position from 1999 until he died on April 5. […]
PALMHURST, TX
ValleyCentral

Safe with $500K is stolen, several wanted

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of a theft involving a safe with $500,000. On Monday, April 25, deputies responded to an area north of Expressway 83 at the 800 block of Victoria Road in Donna, according to a post by […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen native to appear on Amazon Prime TV series

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Season 4 of the Amazon Prime TV Series “The College Tour” will feature a native of the Rio Grande Valley. McAllen native Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Carrillo, a Biology major and graduating Senior at St. Edward’s University in Austin will appear with fellow St. Edward’s students. “The College Tour” is a series created […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy