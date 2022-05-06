ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WVa, sees severe floods for 2nd time in 9 months

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of a West Virginia city issued an emergency declaration Friday after the second large-scale flooding event in Huntington in nine months.

No deaths or serious injuries were immediately reported after several inches of rain flooded streets in and around the Ohio River community. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said there was severe damage to public and private property, along with a disruption of utility services.

Rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep covered cars along one neighborhood. Schools were dismissed early Friday afternoon in Cabell and Wayne counties. First responders helped guide families out of their homes in some areas.

Flooding also surrounded homes in Putnam County.

Last August, more than 4 inches of rain caused severe flooding in Huntington, swamping cars parked on downtown streets.

Gov. Jim Justice has issued a state of preparedness for all 55 counties due to the threat of flooding this weekend.

