The Doctor Strange sequel got off to kind of a rocky start. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was first announced with returning director Scott Derrickson in December of 2018, but he later dropped out of the project, supposedly over creative differences with Marvel. Then the studio lured Sam Raimi back to the world of superheroes as Derrickson’s replacement, but then the pandemic struck, prompting a series of delays. (This movie was originally slated to open in theaters back in May of 2021.) There’s also been talk of extensive reshoots, although those tend to happen with MCU movies sometimes, so who knows how major or serious they were.

