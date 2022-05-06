ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Mom of boy in Warren shooting incident now in jail

By Nadine Grimley
 2 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of one of the two brothers involved in a shooting in Warren last month is now facing a felony charge.

Yolanda Adair was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday on a felony endangering children charge.

A warrant for her arrest was filed Thursday. According to court records, the alleged offense happened on April 23, the same day police were called to the Highland Terrace Apartments after someone called 911 to report a boy accidentally shot his half-brother.

Adair is scheduled to be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on Monday.

We’re working to confirm more details about what led to the charge.

