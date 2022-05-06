One person injured in stabbing on Carroll Street

PONTIAC, Mich. — A body found in a Pontiac lake by a father and son has been identified as that of a 31-year-old man who went missing in December, officials said. Police said Friday the body is that of Ryan Patrick Pitts of Pontiac and that his body was positively identified through fingerprints. An autopsy was performed Friday and Pitts' cause and manner of death were pending.

