One person injured in stabbing on Carroll Street

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One man is in custody after a shooting incident near West Terre Haute that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, at approximately 4:00 p.m. deputies were called to the scene where they found two male gunshot victims. Both were […]
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman, charged with murder, made her initial appearance in court on Thursday. Marqisha Thomas is charged with shooting and killing 28-year-old Civon Green. Green was found in the 2800 block of Northside Blvd. behind Nuner Elementary and Fine Arts School on April...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who was possibly armed barricaded himself for about four hours Sunday morning inside an apartment at a complex on the south side of Fort Wayne. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded around 6:48 a.m. to the 7900 block of Serenity...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Members of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department S.W.A.T. team served a warrant at a business on Taylor Street southwest of downtown Fort Wayne Friday morning. A large number of officers and police vehicles were on the property of Taylor Auto Sales located near the intersection...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CHICAGO — A wife was charged with reckless homicide for allegedly running over her husband after he was trapped on their SUV’s roof while she was driving on the Dan Ryan, court documents state. On Sunday afternoon, prosecutors said Haihua Cheng, 27, and her husband John Gutierrez, 31, pulled into a parking area in Chinatown. […]
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) – A southern Indiana couple failed to adequately feed their baby, resulting in the infant’s starvation and eventual death, police say. Caylin Opal Marie Monroe, 23, and Jakob Chance Scott, 22, were arrested this week and charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The investigation began on Feb. […]
PONTIAC, Mich. — A body found in a Pontiac lake by a father and son has been identified as that of a 31-year-old man who went missing in December, officials said. Police said Friday the body is that of Ryan Patrick Pitts of Pontiac and that his body was positively identified through fingerprints. An autopsy was performed Friday and Pitts' cause and manner of death were pending.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Florida man was pulled over Friday while transporting a box truck to Indianapolis that was heavily loaded with thousands of pounds of unrefrigerated food and untaxed alcoholic beverages, authorities said. It happened Friday when a motorist notified authorities of a Penske box truck traveling north...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office arrested four Indian Mound daycare workers after children were allegedly given Melatonin. On March 25, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office received reports of staffers at Mimi’s Daycare, located at 373 Peachers Lane, receiving Melatonin without their parents’ consent.
A man who had just returned from picking up a cake for Mother's Day celebrations became a victim of Chicago's gun violence Saturday when an unknown individual shot him in the city's West Pullman community, authorities said. Brandon Slater, 26, was fatally shot at around 2:45 p.m. near West 116th...
A street value of over $124,000 worth of meth, that weighs in at around eleven pounds was seized in La Crosse, Wisconsin. This is the LARGEST meth bust in La Crosse, Wisconsin history! News8000. Three fellas were arrested after a traffic stop on I-90 in Wisconsin:. Armando Lara Nieto, Emmanuel...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police responding to a call about a shopper with a gun chased a man at a Michigan big-box store and shot him twice in the parking lot, according to video. “You just shot me for no reason,” DeAnthony VanAtten, 20, told officers as he...
BUNKER HILL, Indiana — A pair of central Indiana men were arrested on drug charges in Miami County Sunday. State police say Trooper James Wilkison conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 9:25 p.m. on U.S. 31 near SR 218 after spotting a Honda Civic that did not have its headlights illuminated.
AVON, Ind. — Harpreet Singh was headed to the grocery store from the Avon home he shared with his parents one afternoon last week. When he didn’t return from the trip to the store, a missing person report was filed with the Avon Police Department. It was on Monday, four miles directly east of the […]
Comments / 0