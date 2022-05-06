Ex-fraternity president pleads guilty in deadly hazing case

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A former fraternity president has pleaded guilty in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student .

Daylen Dunson, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

The charges stem from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Authorities have said Foltz died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was allegedly hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.

Foltz died three days after he was put on life support. Six people have now pleaded guilty in the case.

