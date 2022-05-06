ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest

By P.J. Huffstutter
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Wheat tumbles after rally, poised for weekly gain

* Chicago soybeans, corn prices down more than 1% (Updates with closing prices)

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slid on Friday as rising interest rates and currency pressures weighed on U.S. exports and forecasts of warm, dry weather opened a window for Midwestern farmers to get their crop planted.

Recent rainfall in South America could boost Brazil’s south-central corn crop, which on Friday was forecast to be bigger than previously expected.

“The planting window for U.S. farmers is here and we expect to see them aggressively out in the fields over the next seven to eight days,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. “The market has already put in a premium for the delayed planting start, and some of that premium is now coming out.”

Meanwhile, Chicago wheat futures rose on technical buying and tight world supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) settled the day up 2 cents, at $11.08-1/2 a bushel, and posted a weekly gain of 4.99%.

Soybeans and corn ended the week lower, and extended weekly losses.

The CBOT’s most active soybean contract slid 25 cents to $16.22 a bushel, while the most-active CBOT corn settled down 12-3/4 cents at $7.84-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat prices have been underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather across India, one of the world’s largest producers of wheat, is likely to diminish that nation’s export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops and worry about European crops rises.

Canadian stocks for nearly every field crop were down at the end of March 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a farm survey released on Friday by Statistics Canada.

In France, Europe’s biggest grain producer and exporter, a leading technical institute said hot and dry weather expected later this month would cause irreversible damage to grain crops. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Paul Simao and Edmund Blair)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S., Canada spot natgas prices soar on unusual spring heat

May 5 (Reuters) - Spot natural gas prices in the United States and Canada soared this week as many homes and businesses in the U.S. South and West cranked up their air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave. Energy traders noted U.S. gas prices were already trading at their...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil gains 1.5%, posts another weekly rise on supply concerns

HOUSTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 1.5% on Friday, posting a second straight weekly increase as impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil raised the prospect of tighter supply and had traders shrugging off worries about global economic growth. Brent futures rose $1.49, or 1.3%, to settle...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Business
City
Paris, IL
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
freightwaves.com

Why diesel prices are soaring beyond crude and gasoline, and are likely to continue that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#U S Midwest#Wheat#Grains Corn#Midwestern#U S Commodities#Cbot
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

Top oil producers agree modest supply boost amid demand concerns

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other key oil producers agreed Thursday on another marginal increase in output, bolstered by risks to demand amid coronavirus restrictions in China.  Largely spared for two years, China in recent weeks has been battling its worst coronavirus outbreak since the spring of 2020 which has strained its zero-Covid strategy. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Chinese Tech Firms Quietly Moving Business From Russia

While China has said it would sit out sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, many of the country's tech firms have begun backing away from doing business in Russia. That’s according to a Friday (May 6) report by the Wall Street Journal, which said the Chinese government has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy