Bob Baffert Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

By Tzvi Machlin
 2 days ago
No horse racing trainer has more wins at the Kentucky Derby than Bob Baffert. But he won't be getting a chance to extend that record this year. Ahead of the Kentucky Derby tomorrow, Baffert has made it clear that he isn't done fighting against Churchill Downs. In an interview with ESPN's...

Constance Mack
1d ago

I'd believe Bob Baffert's story, he's a VERY likable and CHARMING man, ONLY PROBLEM IS, this was like his 30th violation over the years!!! 🐎💉💊😱

Guest
2d ago

They always brag about the Winners but, fail to mention the ones they destroyed along the way. Many Thoroughbreds(half) never make it off the farms. Once they hit the track half again will be broken down within weeks or months. We call it the 90 day wonder for those poor babies to their first race. They suffer shinsplints, bowed tendons, bucked shins, blown out knees with bone chips, constant colic, etc etc. The trainers like Baffit have barns of horses at tracks and farms allover the country, so many they don't even know what they have other than of course the million dollar plus ones and as you have seen they drop dead also. Their pumped with drugs for speed and pain. When they return from a race and the adrenaline and drugs have worn off some can't even walk to cool off. Hit em with the hose til the vet shows up to give them another shot to get moving. Are you ready to puck?? Lots more stories of collecting insurance to break them.

Walter Galuszka
1d ago

Baffert is only one of many trainers who destroyed many fine animals, thinking only how to line their own pockets ...lol at what has been happening @ Santa Anita racetrack ..I can't count the number of deaths and horses put down by suspicious "accidents" during training and races in recent years ‼️Jockeys, trainers, and owners, Veterinarians too will never blow the whistle on the malfeasance fearing being blackballed ...too much $$$$ is involved ‼️

