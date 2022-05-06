ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD suggests alternate routes during this weekend's soccer tournament

By Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
Midland Fusion's Ellie Senkowski prepares to clear the ball during the Midland Invitational soccer tournament on May 11, 2019. (Daily News file photo)

As an estimated 10,000 soccer players and their families visit Midland this weekend for the annual Midland Invitational Tournament from Friday evening through late Sunday afternoon, traffic is expected to be heavy in the area of the Midland Soccer Complex all weekend.

The Midland Police Department (MPD) will monitor traffic at Jefferson Avenue and Joe Mann Boulevard to assist with traffic congestion issues throughout the weekend.

MPD suggests alternate travel routes to and from the Midland Soccer Complex including using the following roads:

  • Eastman Avenue, Commerce Drive and N. Jefferson Avenue;
  • Waldo Avenue and Diamond Drive, east of the complex.

Traffic not heading to the tournament should consider alternate routes to the Midland Mall area this weekend, including via Eastman Avenue, Airport Road, Waldo Avenue, and Monroe Road.

