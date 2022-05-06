26 Celebrities & Their Moms

On Mother's Day, many are inclined to publicly and privately express thanks to and celebrate their mothers. The advent of social media has made this easier than ever, so we decided to round up a group of photographs showing certain stars with their moms to honor their best red carpet dates and biggest cheerleaders. From Charlie Puth (who walked the Grammys red carpet alongside his mother) to Kim Kardashian (whose famous mother, Kris Jenner , is just as much of a celebrity as she is) to Finneas and Billie Eilish (who brought their mom to the Oscars) and beyond, scroll through to see sweet snaps of 26 celebs and their moms.

Lady Gaga and mother Cynthia Germanotta Photo: Getty Images

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish's mother Maggie Baird Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert and mother Bev Lambert Photo: Getty Images

Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea Swift Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa and her mother Anesa Lipa Photo: Getty Images

Drake and his mom Sandi Graham Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya and mother Claire Stoermer Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and mother Carole Underwood Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande and her mom Joan Grande Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth and mom Debra Puth Photo: Getty Images

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas's mother Denise Miller-Jonas Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini and mother Carla Ballerini Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez and mom Mandy Teefey Photo: Getty Images

Chance The Rapper and his mother Lisa Bennett Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry and her mother Mary Perry Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna with her mother Monica Braithwaite Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish Cyrus Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj and her mother Carol Maraj Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and his mother Karen Mendes Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello and her mother Sinuhe Estrabao Photo: Getty Images

LIzzo and her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber and mother Pattie Mallette Photo: Getty Images