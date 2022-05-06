Why May 8th Matters In Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s May 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1993, Aerosmith entered the album chart at number one with Get A Grip . The album went on to sell over 20-million copies worldwide as well as win the band two GRAMMY Awards.

In 2001, Sum 41 released their debut studio album, All Killer, No Filler .

In 2012, Against Me singer Tom Gabel came out as transgender and announced her gender reassignment surgery and her new name, Laura Jane Grace .

And in 1970, The Beatles ’ Let It Be album was released. It was the last record of original studio material put out by the Fab Four but it was actually recorded before Abbey Road .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

