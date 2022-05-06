ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why May 8th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036CC9_0fVNdfzE00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s May 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1993, Aerosmith entered the album chart at number one with Get A Grip . The album went on to sell over 20-million copies worldwide as well as win the band two GRAMMY Awards.

In 2001, Sum 41 released their debut studio album, All Killer, No Filler .

In 2012, Against Me singer Tom Gabel came out as transgender and announced her gender reassignment surgery and her new name, Laura Jane Grace .

And in 1970, The Beatles Let It Be album was released. It was the last record of original studio material put out by the Fab Four but it was actually recorded before Abbey Road .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music )

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Marianne Faithfull: my stories of Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Metallica and more

Marianne Faithfull, the former convent schoolgirl who was discovered by pop guru and former Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham and became Mick Jagger’s notorious other half and the Stones’ muse, has survived more than 50 years in a music career during which she has enjoyed chart success in the 60s, survived the lows of a debilitating addiction to heroin and made a miraculous comeback as a rock’n’roll torch singer and Riot Grrl icon.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Julian Lennon reveals ‘love-hate relationship’ with Beatles classic Hey Jude

Julian Lennon has revealed that he used to have a love-hate relationship with Beatles song “Hey Jude”, as it served as a “dark reminder” about his parents’ divorce.The song was written by Sir Paul McCartney to comfort then five-year-old Julian when his father John and mother Cynthia were separating.Speaking on the radio show Debatable on SiriusXM Volume, Lennon said: “I wasn’t really aware of what was going on except when I started seeing Yoko (Ono) around, obviously that made a bit of an impact and apparently I struggled with the separation a great deal at five.“I would have raging...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Jane Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Transgender#The Band
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
loudersound.com

The return of the unstoppable Def Leppard: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Also in this issue: Taylor Hawkins, Halestorm, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, Hellacopters, Bill Ward, John Coghlan, Alex Lifeson, Thunder, Shinedown, Monster Magnet and more. In the 301st edition of Classic Rock we’re delighted to welcome the return of Def Leppard. And even more delighted to report that they’re back with a bang. As you’ll read in our exclusive feature, we sat down with the quintet to discover how they got the bit back between their teeth and why they are hungrier than ever. Welcome back, fellas.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 22 Best Willie Nelson Quotes

In the grand ol’ world, there are about 4 or 5 people we can all agree that we love. Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Willie Nelson, and maybe one more. Yes, Nelson is everyone’s favorite musical uncle. With his two long braids and penchant for the pot smoke, he’s put a smile on likely everyone’s face on earth at least once.
CELEBRITIES
Noisecreep

Fans React to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Today (May 4), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced all of the class of 2022 inductees, ranging from the list of performers (all of whom were among a list of nominees unveiled last year) as well as additional artists who are receiving specific awards as means of enshrinement. With the news of this year's class came reactions from music fans of all sorts.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’ Has DARK Past: John Lennon’s Son Shares Song’s Story

The Beatles' "Hey Jude" has a more heartbreaking history than what fans know, Julian Lennon revealed. Among The Beatles' hit songs, "Hey Jude" became one of the most successful and most listened tracks due to its lyrics and beat. It was first nominated for the Grammy Awards of 1969 in three categories - Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Countdown To Extinction: How Megadeth kicked booze and drugs to survive the 90s

Megadeth entered the 1990s on a high. Happily, for co-founder Dave Mustaine and David ‘Junior’ Ellefson, that status was figurative rather than literal. The debilitating impact of the serious drug habits both men had been cultivating, since investing half of the recording budget allocated to Megadeth’s 1985 debut album (Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good) in heroin and cocaine, had been brought sharply into focus during the summer of 1988.
MUSIC
Variety

Paul McCartney ‘Duets’ With John Lennon on Opening Night of ‘Got Back’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary got an unexpected sequel moment Thursday on the opening night of Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour, when Macca duetted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles’ classic “I’ve Got a Feeling.” The homage took place in Spokane, Washington, where video footage shows McCartney and his longtime band performing the song as the crowd erupts when Lennon’s image appears on the video screen. Such video duets have become common at recent concerts, although they’re usually deployed for things like guest raps and moments like Elton John...
SPOKANE, WA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy