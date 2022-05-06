Have You Been To The Most Popular Sandwich Shop In Illinois?

Photo: Getty Images

The most popular sandwich shop in Illinois is conveniently located in the Chicago area. They are known for baking their own rolls, making their own salsa and uniquely marinating thier pork.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist , the best sandwich shop in Illinois is Cemitas Puebla. Cemitas Puebla is also rated as one of the best sandwich shops in America because of the variety of meat that is offered, and the flavor that they pack into each and every sandwich.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the most popular sandwich shop in all of Illinois:

"The original location became a neighborhood hotspot (with a little boost from a certain frosted-tipped, Camaro-driving Food Network host) but sadly shuttered after a rent dispute. But Chicago still gets its fix for these torta-esque (but better!) sandwich sensations at the more recently opened outpost. And thank goodness, because the Cemitas Atomica is a study in sandwich perfection, with three kinds of pork (ham, guajillo-marinated loin, breaded cutlet), a generous helping of shredded Oaxacan cheese, creamy avocado, and just enough heat from the chipotle adobo sauce. Once it's nestled into one of the custom-baked rolls and hit with a squirt or two of the outstanding salsas, you'll understand how this Pueblan creation became a Chicago institution."

