ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

WATCH: Family, dignitaries honor Sen. Orrin Hatch during funeral service

By FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzRTk_0fVNdaZb00

Family members and numerous dignitaries honored the life and career of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch during a funeral service Friday. Afterwards, as a solemn crowd looked on, Hatch's casket was draped with an American flag followed by a 21-gun salute.

The senator, who served under six presidents and sponsored hundreds of bills that were signed into law, died on April 23 at the age of 88.

Watch the full funeral service for Sen. Orrin Hatch in the video below

Watch funeral service for Sen. Orrin Hatch

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Dallin H. Oaks presided over the service which was held at the Institute of Religion on the campus of the University of Utah.

“What happened to Orrin Hatch after our first meeting 50 years ago is well known and already reviewed,” said President Oaks. “I add only our longtime friendship and frequent contacts and work on subjects of common and public interest. Now, born two years apart and tracing our ancestry through the same small Utah town, Orrin and I come together for what I like to refer to as Orrin G. Hatch’s graduation from mortality, with highest honors.”

Hatch's daughter, Marcia Hatch Whetton, U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith, and Zion's Bank CEO A. Scott Anderson were among the speakers at the service, along with musical performances by Hatch's grandchildren and the University of Utah Institute Singers. Both songs performed during the service were written by Hatch who was a prolific songwriter.

"He loved his family so very much, and he let us know that on a regular basis," remarked Whetton.

Video below shows the 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps in honor of Sen. Hatch

Taps played in honor of Sen. Orrin Hatch

Anderson, who is also the chair of the Hatch Foundation, spoke about the man the senator was outside the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

“Today we mourn the passing of a great American and a great Senator,” said Anderson. “But he was more than that. He was a bridge-builder, a collaborator, a sports enthusiast, a songwriter, a man of God, and a cherished friend. We will miss his physical presence, but his spirit lives on and his legacy will continue to impact people through the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation. We love you, Senator Hatch.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, along with Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were among those who attended the service of the man who represented the state as senator from 1977-2018.

"It’s a sad day for the state of utah, but also a day to celebrate the life of one of Utah’s most prominent public servants," said Cox.

His casket was then driven north to Cache County, where he was buried at the Newton Cemetery.

Watch the graveside service below:

Orrin Hatch graveside service

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Why are there giant concrete arrows in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread.  There was no radio communication back then so […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orrin Hatch
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Deidre Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#Scott Anderson#Church Of Jesus Christ#American#The Institute Of Religion
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
Grist

An oil train is set to destroy pristine Utah mountains. Why won’t Biden stop it?

This story was originally published by Mother Jones and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In the journal from his legendary 1869 expedition down the Colorado River, explorer John Wesley Powell called the remote Tavaputs Plateau in Eastern Utah “one of the stupendous features of this country.” The one-armed Civil War hero marveled at the Wasatch Mountains soaring above the Uinta Basin, the canyons carved by the Green River thousands of feet below, and the Uinta Mountains to the north, where, he wrote, “among the forests are many beautiful parks.”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Ghost towns of Utah

(ABC4) – According to Visit Utah, every ghost town has a story to tell. They are often reminders of long forgotten dreams, hopes, struggles and gradual decline. Utah is home to more than 100 ghost towns. One of the most famous is Grafton, which is located just outside of Zion National Park. Grafton is most […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy