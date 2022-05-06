Celebrity Mother-Daughter Look Alikes That’ll Have You Seeing Double

There is nothing quite like the bond between mother and daughter and we’ve watched so many celebrity children grow up to be spitting images of their famous moms!

From Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe to Kaia Gerber and her mom Cindy Crawford , these pairs of mother-daughter duos share an uncanny resemblance that’ll have you doing a double take to figure out who is who.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, we’ve rounded up the awesome celeb mother-daughter duos who look like literal twins!

Lily-Rose Depp with her mother Vanessa Paradis Photo: Getty Images

Zoey Deutch and her mother Lea Thompson Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck Photo: Getty Images

Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Photo: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Photo: Instagram: gwynethpaltrow

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli Photo: Getty Images

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus Photo: Getty Images

Jhene Aiko and Namiko Love Browner Photo: Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Photo: Getty Images

Lourdes Leon and Madonna Photo: Getty Images

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardasian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner Photo: Getty Images

Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith Photo: Getty Images

Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep Photo: Getty Images

Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez Photo: Getty Images

Melanie Griffith and Tippi Hedren Photo: Getty Images

Bette Midler and Sophie Frederica Von Haselberg Photo: Getty Images

Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich Photo: Getty Images

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke Photo: Getty Images

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross Photo: Getty Images

Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow Photo: Getty Images

Alexa Ray Joel and Christie Brinkley Photo: Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West and North West Photo: Getty Images

Nico Parker and Thandiwe Newton Photo: Getty Images

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and Luna Photo: Getty Images

Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger Photo: Getty Images

Tallulah Wills, Rumer Willis and Demi Moore Photo: Getty Images

Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and mother Yolanda Hadid Photo: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner Photo: Getty Images

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Photo: Getty Images

Jillian Hervey and Vanessa Williams Photo: Getty Images

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson Photo: Getty Images

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Photo: Getty Images

Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade Photo: Getty Images

Birdie Leigh Silverstein and Busy Philipps Photo: Getty Images