Celebrity Mother-Daughter Look Alikes That’ll Have You Seeing Double

By phoebe david
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6uok_0fVNdZdk00

There is nothing quite like the bond between mother and daughter and we’ve watched so many celebrity children grow up to be spitting images of their famous moms!

From Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe to Kaia Gerber and her mom Cindy Crawford , these pairs of mother-daughter duos share an uncanny resemblance that’ll have you doing a double take to figure out who is who.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, we’ve rounded up the awesome celeb mother-daughter duos who look like literal twins!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAmuT_0fVNdZdk00
Lily-Rose Depp with her mother Vanessa Paradis Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Hq4M_0fVNdZdk00
Zoey Deutch and her mother Lea Thompson Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoDFG_0fVNdZdk00
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeYto_0fVNdZdk00
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFeCb_0fVNdZdk00
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Photo: Instagram: gwynethpaltrow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBVVc_0fVNdZdk00
Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Svn6Q_0fVNdZdk00
Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfAeH_0fVNdZdk00
Jhene Aiko and Namiko Love Browner Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1zxB_0fVNdZdk00
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zrai6_0fVNdZdk00
Lourdes Leon and Madonna Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQmLc_0fVNdZdk00
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardasian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnUdY_0fVNdZdk00
Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksTsz_0fVNdZdk00
Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7Nis_0fVNdZdk00
Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IY3Bf_0fVNdZdk00
Melanie Griffith and Tippi Hedren Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pe6oQ_0fVNdZdk00
Bette Midler and Sophie Frederica Von Haselberg Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQHG4_0fVNdZdk00
Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPqGI_0fVNdZdk00
Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYKtt_0fVNdZdk00
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RO7Yo_0fVNdZdk00
Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ka4uv_0fVNdZdk00
Alexa Ray Joel and Christie Brinkley Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kag7q_0fVNdZdk00
Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CYDP_0fVNdZdk00
Kim Kardashian West and North West Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381x45_0fVNdZdk00
Nico Parker and Thandiwe Newton Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XX2rP_0fVNdZdk00
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Zmru_0fVNdZdk00
Chrissy Teigen and Luna Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoBdm_0fVNdZdk00
Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGuV5_0fVNdZdk00
Tallulah Wills, Rumer Willis and Demi Moore Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ipstp_0fVNdZdk00
Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZWhi_0fVNdZdk00
Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and mother Yolanda Hadid Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Noz1c_0fVNdZdk00
Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5nIA_0fVNdZdk00
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKPnm_0fVNdZdk00
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waBWk_0fVNdZdk00
Jillian Hervey and Vanessa Williams Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VsiG_0fVNdZdk00
Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qCjo_0fVNdZdk00
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M67XO_0fVNdZdk00
Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNToJ_0fVNdZdk00
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DZAc_0fVNdZdk00
Birdie Leigh Silverstein and Busy Philipps Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjIY7_0fVNdZdk00
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson Photo: Getty Images

Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
