Have You Been To The Best Sandwich Shop In Georgia?

Bánh Mì- oh my! This sandwich shop located in Atlanta has been rated one of the best sandwich shops in America due to its flavorful distinction and custom sandwich creations.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist , the best sandwich shop in all of Georgia is Lee's Bakery. Lee's has been serving Atlantans for over 15 years and must be keeping a smile on costumers' faces given their continued success.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the most popular sandwich shop in Georgia:

"Lee's has survived for over 15 years in Atlanta, which in the restaurant realm puts it somewhere near immortal. Even crazier, as "hot new restaurants" have opened and closed, Lee's has managed to seemingly get more popular each year. How? It happens to make one of the finest variations of the humble bánh mì in the US. The bread is un-clone-ably crispy, chewy, and delicious, which makes sense being that it's a bakery and all. And all that goodness between the bun would be just a cherry on top if not for the flavor you get when the pickled veggies and tender pork start going together like they're slow-dancing at their middle-school homecoming dance. It's pure love."

