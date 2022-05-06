ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College encourages residents to participate in ‘No Mow May’ to help pollinators

By Madeline Miller
alleghenyfront.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story comes from our partners at WPSU. This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here. On Monday, the State College Borough Council unanimously approved a pilot project called “No Mow May,” a nationwide effort by Bee City USA....

www.alleghenyfront.org

