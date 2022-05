The Seattle Police Department (SPD) continues to lose officers, and the Seattle City Council is not in agreement on how to rework its hiring program to add more police. Two proposals exist: one, spearheaded by Councilmember Sara Nelson, lifts a budget provision that allows SPD to use funds for new and lateral hire bonuses. The other, backed by Lisa Herbold, public safety chair, opens up city dollars to pay for an SPD recruiter as well as relocation expenses associated with moving SPD recruits into the city.

