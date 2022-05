A set of remains found off Odlin Road in Bangor have been identified as a Portland woman who's been missing for 3 years. Cathy Pride was a 63-year-old resident of Portland's Munjoy Hill when she went missing, with the last known sighting of her in mid-April of 2019. Family members described her as a very private person, who kept to herself much of the time. Still, it was concerning when it appeared that she hadn't been back to her home in several weeks, so her family reported her missing on May 8th, 2019.

5 DAYS AGO