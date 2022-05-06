ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC investigating more than 100 unexplained hepatitis cases in children, including 5 deaths

By CNN
 2 days ago
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

(CNN) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday it’s investigating 109 cases of severe and unexplained hepatitis in children in 25 states that may be linked to a worldwide outbreak.

Several children needed transplants and five have died.

Nearly all the children — more than 90% — needed to be hospitalized.

Dr. Jay Butler, the CDC’s deputy director of infectious diseases, stressed that the investigation — a partnership between the CDC and state health departments — is an evolving situation. Not all the hepatitis cases they are studying now may ultimately be caused by the same thing.

“We are casting a wide net to help broaden our understanding,” Butler said.

Hepatitis, or swelling of the liver, can be caused by infections, autoimmune diseases, drugs and toxins. A family of viruses well known for attacking the liver causes hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

It’s not yet clear what’s driving these cases in young children.

Butler said some of the common causes of viral hepatitis have been considered, but were not found in any of the cases.

Adenovirus has been detected in more than 50% of cases, although its role isn’t clear.

The-CNN-Wire

