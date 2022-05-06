Downtown Auburn fight turns into stabbing, victim in critical condition

TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a Tacoma hotel employee. Police were called to the Quality Inn & Suites at 8810 South Hosmer Street at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday. The area is currently experiencing high crime. A 45-year-old man got into an...
TACOMA, Wash. - A 41-year-old man has died from his injuries after police discovered him unresponsive inside his car last month in Pierce County. Police received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. on April 28. When they arrived at the scene, in the 500 block of East 34th Street, they found the man in the driver's seat.
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Police in Puyallup are searching for two suspects after a reported carjacking Saturday night. According to police, a man called 911 just after 11 p.m. to report that he had been pepper-sprayed in the face while a group of people carjacked him near the YMCA. While officers...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
The man in these photos is wanted by Tacoma police for allegedly setting a dumpster on fire and walking away. According to Tacoma police, at around 2:23 a.m. on April 23, the man stacked cardboard in a dumpster behind a building, lit it on fire and walked away. The fire...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
SEATTLE - A convicted felon is back behind bars after an attempted break-in ended with him shooting himself in the head. Seattle police say a resident in the 8200 block of Mary Avenue Northwest heard something in his home around 7 a.m. Wednesday. He went to search and found the burglar in the garage, wearing a mask.
HAMILTON, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for 13-year-old Melody Jayden Thompson from Hamilton, Washington. According to the FBI list of kidnapping and missing people, Thompson was last seen on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at about 10:30...
