Montgomery County, MD

$10K Reward Offered In Maryland CVS Shooting

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
CVS shooting suspect. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a recent Maryland CVS shooting, authorities said.

Detectives have released surveillance photos of a suspect in the incident at the store on Georgia Avenue in Gaithersburg.

Initial investigation revealed the suspect attempted to steal items and was attempted to be stopped by an employee when she tried to exit the store around 9:31 p.m., Sunday, April 17, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

An unknown male suspect approached the door the employee was attempting to block and fired a handgun into the bottom panel. The employee then allowed both suspects to flee the scene with the stolen property, say police.

The female suspect is described as Hispanic, approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair that she wore in a bun at the time. She was wearing a red shirt, multi-colored leggings, and white shoes, and carried a white and yellow bag, officials say.

The male suspect is described as Hispanic. He is bald and was wearing a dark-colored shirt with a red striped mask covering his face, reports authorities.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773- 5530 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments / 12

1207
2d ago

Brave employee the camera had her face no hard feelings me i would have lost my job instead of taking a chance loosing my life

Reply(1)
3
