It has been decently cool as of late across portions of KELOLAND, but we may finally flip the script and get in on some warmth…but it also comes with some instability. Southerly winds will help warm us up pretty well across the region, with highs climbing into the 70s and 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies at first. Those winds will be rather brisk at times, so keep this in mind.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO