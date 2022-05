More than 97 percent of people convicted of a crime plead guilty in this country, often in exchange for a favorable sentencing recommendation or the dismissal of some other criminal charges. But even when prosecutors won’t offer much in return, most defendants are eager to plead guilty because defendants who go to trial and get convicted receive significantly longer sentences. These long post-trial sentences give prosecutors enormous power at plea bargaining.

