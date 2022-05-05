ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mango Shrimp Tacos

wpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 pound shrimp (about 24 shrimp), de-veined, cleaned and peeled. Preheat your grill or grill pan over medium heat. In a medium bowl, mix together the cubed mango, jalapeño, cilantro, white onion, juice from 1 lime and a few...

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gin Lee

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
30Seconds

15-Minute Shrimp Scampi Recipe Is Easy, Fast & Flavorful

Shrimp scampi is a classic dish every cook needs in their recipe arsenal. It sounds fancy, but this shrimp scampi dinner recipe is really easy to make. Serve this easy shrimp recipe with a salad, vegetable and crusty bread. Roasted asparagus and broccoli are my favorites to serve with this seafood dish.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Homemade Flour Tortillas (+Video)

Homemade Flour Tortillas are very easy to make! Just a small amount of ingredients and no special equipment are needed! So tender and soft!. Ever since I started making these homemade flour tortillas, my family doesn't want to go back to the pre-made ones at all. Once you've made tortillas yourself and tasted them fresh, you really start to see the big difference.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Shrimps#Mango#Food Drink#Juice#The Grilled Shrimp
Food & Wine

Korean Barbecued Tofu

In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, water, and soy sauce and whisk until sugar dissolves. Pour soy sauce mixture into a blender or food processor, add onion, pear, kiwi, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve 1 cup of the Korean BBQ Sauce, transferring remaining sauce to an airtight container to refrigerate up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 2 months.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Simplemost

Monkey Coffee Is A Delightful Combo Of Coffee, Booze And Dessert

If you love to end a meal with dessert and a drink, then you must try monkey coffee. With a little coffee, a little booze and a dose of chocolate creaminess, monkey coffee is a cocktail that pairs perfectly with (or replaces entirely) your usual after-dinner treats. Although it might...
Food & Wine

Mini Potato, Steak, and Chorizo Pies

Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease 6 (12- to 16-ounce) individual pie dishes with butter; set aside. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion, carrot, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring often, until onion is soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef and chorizo; cook, stirring often, until meat is browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Stir in stock, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and oregano; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring often, until flavors meld and vegetables soften, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in mustard and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
RECIPES
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Excited For The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Wine

Classy, complex, and exquisite, nothing beats a glass of wine at the end of a long hard week. Whether you are splitting a bottle of merlot at a romantic dinner or enjoying a refreshing glass of rosé at an afternoon picnic, there's a type of wine that's suited for every occasion (via Her Campus). This beverage is particularly ideal when you are trying to celebrate or set the mood, because, let's face it, a six-pack of brewskis doesn't always cut it. Not to mention, wine complements food, meaning that the right wine pairing can take your entire dining experience up a notch, as noted by Wine Turtle.
SHOPPING
Midland Daily News

Mexican cooking: Celebrate the great flavors of Mexico

Mexican cuisine is the hottest thing around. Pardon the pun. When I was a child I didn’t know anything about Mexican cuisine. When I was in my 20s, a few Mexican chain restaurants opened in my area. I tasted my first taco on my honeymoon in San Diego in 1972. Now, I make a food with a Mexican influence at least once a week.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Salsa de Aguacate

Recipe reprinted with permission from Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico (‎Clarkson Potter, May 2022). This post contains products independently chosen (and loved) by our editors and writers. As an Amazon Associate, Food52 earns an affiliate commission on qualifying purchases of the products we link to. —The Editors.
RECIPES
Simplemost

Banana Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting Is Light, Creamy And Sweet

Have you ever bought a whole cluster of bananas with the best of intentions, only to watch them grow soft and brown over the subsequent days (or weeks)? We’re all guilty of this banana negligence, but the good news is that even overripe bananas can be used in delicious recipes, the most delectable of which is banana cake with cream cheese frosting.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for tomato and rose harissa butter beans

I am going through a period of wanting to be a flâneur. After all the stresses of 2020 (and 2021 and, well, now), this seems a good way to be, and it’s affecting my cooking in that I like my effort-to-reward ratio to be skewed in favour of the reward – hence these brothy, tomato-ey beans that practically cook themselves. If you’re feeling particularly lazy, eat them just as they are (preferably in the garden with a baguette and cold wine) or, to step things up, break open some jarred artichokes and whip out the flatbreads and hummus, for a picky-bits, meze-style meal.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Homemade chicken and dumplings

Chicken and dumplings have always been a traditional family recipe that's been a popular favorite of mine and many others for years. Today may be cloudy and wet outside, but a pot of good, wholesome, stick-to-your-ribs chicken and dumplings simmering on the stovetop can brighten up any day.
WSVN-TV

Bacon Cheddar Muffins/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood or love muffins, you’ll want to listen up here. That’s what’s in the oven as we grab a Bite With Belkys. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly spray a muffin pan (for 12 muffins) with non-stick cooking spray.
RECIPES
Fox News

Melt-in-your-mouth chicken wings from a Kentucky chef: Recipe

When warmer weather strikes, wings are the thing. Jazz up your go-to recipe with this stand-out version from Chef Nathan Voorhees of Epping’s on Eastside in Lexington, Kentucky. "I have always enjoyed cooking food that was nostalgic. Food is closely tied to many of my favorite memories, like eating...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy