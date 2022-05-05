Mango Shrimp Tacos

I am going through a period of wanting to be a flâneur. After all the stresses of 2020 (and 2021 and, well, now), this seems a good way to be, and it’s affecting my cooking in that I like my effort-to-reward ratio to be skewed in favour of the reward – hence these brothy, tomato-ey beans that practically cook themselves. If you’re feeling particularly lazy, eat them just as they are (preferably in the garden with a baguette and cold wine) or, to step things up, break open some jarred artichokes and whip out the flatbreads and hummus, for a picky-bits, meze-style meal.

