Chickasaw County, IA

Trying North Iowa Man for Murder Takes Joint Prosecution

By Mark Pitz
951thebull.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying a first-degree murder case isn’t a regular occurrence for count attorneys, but getting prosecution help from the state is. January 25, 2023 has been set as the date for trial to begin for 49-year-old Randy Patrie, charged with...

951thebull.com

KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman asked others on Facebook to kill witnesses in a murder trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man convicted of murder allegedly asked a woman to post on his Facebook page encouraging others to kill listed witnesses in his case. Jaquarious Scoggins will spend 50 years in prison for killing a Warren County woman in 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this month in the killing of Mercedes Wathen, of Cambridge.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Charged For Second Time For Same Series of Crimes

A western Iowa woman has been charged with the same crimes for a second time after initial charges were dismissed. 40-year-old Melissa Dopheide has been accused of arson, involving a fire at the Wall Lake home she lived in back in the winter of 2020. That's just the first of many charges levied against her.
WALL LAKE, IA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KCCI.com

Iowa man who conspired to distribute over 100 pounds of meth sentenced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man who conspired to distribute over 100 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Demarcus Foy, 31, of Fort Dodge, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18, 2021, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. At...
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
HAMPTON, IA
KBUR

US Marshals announce 40 arrested in Waterloo area in April

Waterloo, IA- The US Marshals Service has announced 40 people in Black Hawk County have been arrested over the past four weeks in what the agency calls Operation Washout Waterloo. Radio Iowa -reports that, according to a news release from the US Marshals Service, the people who’ve been arrested are...

