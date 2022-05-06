Lauchner helped Tigers reach state twice

Edwardsville graduate Cam Lauchner and his girlfriend, Olivia Jackson, with their dog, Palmer. (For The Intelligencer)

Cam Lauchner had some success on the soccer field at Edwardsville High School, helping the Tigers reach two state tournaments and earning All-State honors as a senior.

But Lauchner’s soccer story wasn’t necessarily love at first sight.

“We moved to Edwardsville from Champaign when I was 7 years old, but one of my first soccer memories was my dad picking me up from practice when we still lived there,” Lauchner said.

“I told him I didn’t want to do it anymore, but he told me the season had just started and I was going to finish out the rest of the season.

“We moved down here and all of my friends in Edwardsville played soccer. I played in Glen-Ed Soccer under coach John Becher for many years, and he was kind of our mentor before high school. I owe a lot of my soccer career to coach John.”

Lauchner, a 2010 EHS graduate, was a key starter on the 2008 team that placed second at the Class 3A state tournament and was the leading scorer for the 2009 team, which placed fourth.

In addition to his accomplishments on the field, Lauchner was described as “a gem of a citizen for all four years” by Tigers coach Mark Heiderscheid.

“A lot of great guys have come through that program, so for him to say something like that is a very big honor,” said Lauchner, who will turn 30 on May 28. “My freshman and sophomore years, we had a bunch of upperclassmen that took us under their wings.

“They molded the program into what we saw it could be. We had a good run at state my junior year and got to the championship game. That was a great team and we had nine or 10 guys go on to play Division I soccer. We had another good season my senior year and made it back to state.”

Prior to starting at EHS, Lauchner played baseball through eighth grade, but he also had an early start as a golfer.

“My dad was always in the golf business, and I’ve been playing golf since I was 3 or 4 years old,” Lauchner said. “I played in the Quincy Little People’s Golf Tournament when I was growing up, but my dad let me decide what I wanted to do.

“I chose the soccer route, and I cannot be disappointed with the career I had. I also played a little bit of football in seventh and eighth grade, but I didn’t last long due to my size. From baseball practice, I would go straight to soccer practice and my summers were crazy, but when I got to high school, I decided I wanted to focus on soccer.”

By the time he got to high school, Lauchner also had a solid background in club soccer.

“I moved to Metro United for a year and that was when the academy started, when Metro United went under one umbrella with Scott Gallagher,” Lauchner said. “Back when we were playing, there was an Illinois side and a St. Louis side, and we went head-to-head. It was a pretty tough circuit to play in, but it really helped my development as a player.”

Lauchner cracked the Tigers’ varsity lineup as a freshman in 2006 and scored three goals, including in a 3-2 victory over Southwestern Conference rival O’Fallon.

EHS was 9-7-4, beating the host Redbirds 1-0 in finals of the Class AA Alton Regional before losing 3-0 to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the semifinals of the Chatham Glenwood Sectional.

“Coach Heiderscheid asked me to play on the varsity squad as a freshman and I was one of the first two guys off the bench,” Lauchner said. “I kind of established myself in the O’Fallon game. Team-wise, we didn’t have a great season, but beating O’Fallon at their place was a highlight.”

As a sophomore in 2007, Lauchner had four goals and one assist as Edwardsville posted a 13-5-3 record.

The Tigers won the Class AA Alton Regional, beating Civic Memorial in the championship game, but their season once again ended with a loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the sectional semifinal at Chatham Glenwood, this time by a score of 2-1.

“Once we got out of the regional, we always struggled against Sacred Heart-Griffin,” Lauchner said. “When they went to a three-class system (in 2008), I think we had an easier road to state.”

During Lauchner’s junior season in 2008, EHS was 20-5, winning the Alton Regional and the Normal Community Sectional and beating Tinley Park Andrew 2-1 in the Normal Community West Super-Sectional on the way to the Class 3A state tournament.

Edwardsville beat Rockford Boylan Catholic 2-1 in the semifinals before falling 2-1 to New Trier in the championship game.

Lauchner was a key contributor for the Tigers with six goals, including one in the overtime super-sectional victory over Tinley Park Andrew.

“We had seniors like Kevin Minor, Jake Bateman, Tim Hankins and Kenny Giacobbe, who were very talented players,” Lauchner said. “I played club ball with a lot of those guys and going to practice as U15 or U16 player, we got to scrimmage with them.

“That was always kind of fun and it showed us where we were at and what we needed to work on. Coming back to high school and getting to play with those guys was always a treat. It kind of stung losing New Trier in the state finals, but it was still a great year for those seniors.”

Individually, Lauchner’s senior season in 2009 was a breakout year for him as he led the team in goals (18), assists (16) and points (52). Those numbers were enough to earn him All-State recognition.

EHS (18-5-4) won the Granite City Regional, the Edwardsville Sectional and the Peoria Notre Dame Super-Sectional to reach the Class 3A state tournament for the second straight year. The Tigers placed fourth, losing 2-0 to Lake Zurich in the semifinals and 2-1 to New Trier in the third-place game.

“Coach Heiderscheid moved me up top with Sam Fink and we were a pretty good one-two punch at forward,” Lauchner said. “If I wasn’t the one scoring, Sam was, and we had great support behind us from Nick Marshall, Adam Flaugher, Gregg Flores and Trevor Bickhaus.

“We had a great defensive backfield with Zach Tongay and Adam Moeller. We were a very stout team all around.”

Lauchner credits Heiderscheid with nurturing his love for soccer. Heiderscheid has a 345-99-51 record over 22 seasons at EHS with seven top-four state tournament finishes, including state championships in 2000 and 2013.

“There are so many things I can say about coach Heiderscheid and what he has done for that program,” Lauchner said. “It was so refreshing going from club soccer to high school soccer because he let us enjoy the game so much more.

“It was about going out there and playing for your friends and representing your school and yourself. I wasn’t about the X’s and the O’s – he would always know how to coach you individually before he would coach the team.”

After graduating from EHS, Lauchner continued his soccer career at Eastern Illinois University. But injuries forced him to stop playing after his sophomore season.

“I injured my heel my freshman year and my sophomore year I sprained my ACL,” Lauchner said. “It was a struggle coming back from that and at the end of my sophomore season, I told my coach it had a been a great experience playing Division I soccer, but I wanted to see what else was out there.”

Lauchner transferred to the University of Kentucky, where he graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in sports management.

While Lauchner didn’t play intercollegiate soccer at UK, he remained involved with the sport by taking over the club soccer team.

“That made the transition from Eastern Illinois a little easier for me and it was a lot of fun,” Lauchner said. “It was me and my club soccer buddy from O’Fallon, Sean Blumberg, who was transferring from Bellarmine University in Louisville. We joined forces at Kentucky and took over the club soccer team together.

“There was a lot of scheduling and a lot of tryouts and coaching and it was an eye-opener going from just being a player to administrating a team, but playing the games was the big payoff.”

For the past six years, Lauchner has worked for New American Funding in Glen Carbon.

“We’re a mortgage company based out of California that has a lot of locations across the United States. I assist in business administration and production,” Lauchner said.

“My mom has always been in the mortgage industry and that was always the path that I wanted to take. I did an internship with New American Funding before I started working for them and it’s been a great fit for me.”

Lauchner also credits his parents, Wally and Jill Lauchner, for much of his soccer success.

“I’d like to thank them for the love and support I have received from them over the years and the time that not only they sacrificed, but my older sister Alyson and younger brother Cale, did as well,” Lauchner said. “We would travel as a family from tournament to tournament, game to game, and looking back how grateful I am for that.

“As a kid, you kind of have these 'horse blinkers' on, where your only focus is to play the game and have fun with your friends. But when you grow up and those 'blinkers' come off, you realize all the time, money, and effort your parents spent to allow you to have that experience, and it's a remarkably indebted feeling.”

Lauchner and his girlfriend, Olivia Jackson, bought a home in downtown Edwardsville about two years ago.

“We like to cruise around with our dog and walk uptown for coffee on the weekends,” Lauchner said. “Olivia’s mom and dad used to run Northside Dairy Haven in Edwardsville and they’re looking to relocate somewhere down south.”

These days, Lauchner doesn’t have any involvement with soccer, but he stays active on the golf course.

“I don’t think I’ve touched a soccer ball since I dropped from the club team at Kentucky,” Lauchner said. “In my last semester there, I joined the club golf team. Golf came back around, and I started to hang out with some guys who played golf when I came to visit during the summer.

“I decided ‘this is OK for me’ because I didn’t have to run three or four miles for a couple of hours, and I can just swing a golf club. I still play avidly on the weekends, and I make a few golf trips with my friends.”