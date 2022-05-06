Takeaways From Devils’ GM Fitzgerald’s End of Season Media Availability

2021-22 Team: Skellefteå AIK (SHL) NHL Central Scouting: 12th (amongst International Skaters) After an excellent 2020-21 season, Elias Salomonsson was ranked as one of the top defensemen in the 2022 draft in a lot of pre-season rankings. However, it’s been a lackluster 2021-22 season for the Swedish blueliner, causing him to drop down the rankings. Still an extremely talented player with a massive ceiling, the concerns surrounding his defensive game have caused many scouts to drop him out of their first round and all scouts to drop him out of the top 20. Scouts were first put off by his lackluster performance at last summer Hilinka Gretzky tournament, and he’s done little to win them back this season. He’s been a good player for Skellefteå AIK at the J20 level but didn’t dominate in the way many had hoped. This continued into the IIHF U18 World Championships, were he was fine, but not fantastic, as Sweden won gold.

