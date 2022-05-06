ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City (NJ) Fire Department Receives ISO Class 1 Rating

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking hard to accomplish Chief of Department Steven Mc Gill’s goal, the Jersey City (NJ) Fire Department has received a Verisk Company ISO Class 1 rating. The agency celebrated with a ceremony at the Summit Avenue firehouse on May 4th, which was also International Firefighter’s Day. City officials, utility representatives, and...

Mid-Hudson News Network

Walmart store closed due to CO release

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Walmart Superstore on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill was closed for hours on Wednesday after at least eight people felt the effects of a carbon monoxide release. Emergency medical services personnel were called to the store to evaluate their conditions. The U.S....
WALLKILL, NY
Government
Daily Voice

Warehouse Construction Begins At Huge Industrial Park In Central Jersey

Construction has begun on a large state-of-the-art warehouse in Middlesex County. The 30,000-square-foot building will be located at Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, according to its developer, Levin Management Construction. (LMC) The Class A warehouse facility, at 101 Circle Drive North, is slated to open this summer. LMC serves as...
The Staten Island Advance

Wanted: New York female Park police, forest rangers, environmental officers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York wants to see more women in state environmental and law enforcement jobs. For this reason, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation have joined State Police and other police departments across the country by committing to the ‘30x30 Pledge’ to add more women to state positions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Another Scam Added to the List of Hudson Valley Threats

People should be on alert for suspicious activity. Ugh, here we go again with another scam warning for the Hudson Valley area. The warning is coming from the Town of Marlborough Police Department and their recent post explained what to look out for you. Scam alert:. According to the post,...
HUDSON, NY
CBS New York

Coyote sightings prompt warnings in Westchester County

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - There have been several coyote sightings recently in Westchester County. Police say one even attacked a dog. As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, police want residents to be on alert. They say a coyote recently attacked a small dog in Mount Vernon, near the intersection of California Road and North Columbus Avenue. Mount Vernon Police put the alert out Thursday on Facebook, saying while coyote sightings are rare, they do appear in the city from time to time. Also this week, police in nearby Pelham Manor put out a coyote advisory, warning that there have been several coyote sightings on the north and south ends of the village. Investigators are reminding residents to not feed coyotes, and to make sure you don't have any food outside they can get to. They also caution residents to keep an eye on pets and children. 
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Early voting underway across Hudson County

Early voting is now ongoing for the Bayonne, Union City, and Weehawken nonpartisan municipal elections. Residents who are registered to vote are now able to cast their ballots for mayor and council members or commissioners in the three municipalities. Bayonne is witnessing a heated election between incumbent Mayor James Davis...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

