Car found in search for missing Alabama inmate and corrections officer

(CNN) — U.S. Marshals found an orange 2007 Ford Edge associated with Vicky White and Casey White, the missing former Alabama corrections officer and inmate.

The car was found in a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Investigators were notified of the vehicle in the lot Thursday at 11 p.m. Williamson is about two hours north of Florence, Alabama, where the fugitive investigation began April 29.

Once on scene, they determined it was the vehicle used by Vicky White and Casey White, according to the U.S. Marshals office.

