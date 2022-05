If you used TurboTax between the years 2016 and 2018 to file your taxes, Intuit may owe you up to $90. That’s due to a resolution between Intuit and the attorneys’ general for all 50 states and Washington D.C. after the company was accused of misleading practices. As ProPublica reports, Intuit lured customers by advertising their tax prep services for free before getting them to pay for said services. In fact, affected customers were eligible to file their taxes for free using Intuit’s services.

