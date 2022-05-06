ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A North Carolina City Makes the List of the Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live in

By Alexis Zarycki
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsn’t it true that we all want to save some money? There is no doubt that times have changed and that things are more expensive now than they used to be. Increasing living costs seem to be the norm with each passing year. North...

Comments / 12

John from NC
2d ago

What planet do you live on...it definitely ain't cheap here; I'd rather not go into the details because it's obvious.

Bobby J
1d ago

Thought Winston Salem would make the list ... besides the youngins carrying more guns because of wicked laws it's not a bad city at all..

