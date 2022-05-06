ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbarger County, TX

WATCH: Tornado rips storm cellar door off

By Joshua Hoggard, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A viewer in the path of a tornado that ripped across northern Texas Wednesday evening captured a moment you’ve got to see.

While seeking refuge from the EF3 tornado that passed over Wilbarger County near the Texas-Oklahoma border, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges.

“Uh, we just waited for a bit, and it started hailing, and then next thing you know, it just flew open,” the unidentified resident said.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The storm did cause physical damage however and ended up surprising the residents of the town of Lockett , who were hit after the twister made a surprise departure from its predicted course around 7 p.m. local time.

Community members were not prepared for the damages they saw Thursday morning.

“I have just seen this, and I didn’t think anything else was worse, but…” Maria Ramirez said.

Most of the town is currently without water and electricity, and city officials said these issues might take a while to fix.

“It’s gonna be months coming,” Wilbarger County Severe Weather Coordinator Cory White said.

Although the physical damages are extensive, everyone in Lockett got pretty lucky.

“There were no fatalities, a couple of injuries – one person fell in the cellar, sustaining a broken hip,” White said.

“We all live together, we’re all here together,” Morrison said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, what you are, whatever, because the tornado didn’t have any discrimination, for lack of better words, to who it hit.”

Many community members said although this was their first storm, this will be something they will remember forever.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Government
Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

