ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Troops injured after helicopter’s hard landing in Virginia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — U.S. service members were injured Thursday when a helicopter they were riding in made a hard landing at a military base in Virginia, U.S. Navy officials said in a statement Friday.

The service members were participating in a routine training at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, according to the statement from Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler, director of public affairs for U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

The statement did not say how many service members were involved. The statement also did not detail the extent of their injuries, although they were taken to local medical facilities for treatment.

The joint base is shared between the U.S. Army and Navy and is located at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. The base houses and trains some of the nation’s “expeditionary forces,” which are troops mobilized for action. The base is also home to some of the nation’s elite Navy SEAL teams.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, the U.S. Navy stated.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Landing#Accident#Ap#U S Fleet Forces Command#The U S Army#The U S Navy
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Navy laser shoots down cruise missile target for first time

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSET

A look at tornado impacts in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each and every year, the United States sees the most tornadoes of any country on Earth. And each year, damage from these storms is estimated in the millions, if not billions, of dollars. Sadly, loss of life occurs each and every year from these violent...
LYNCHBURG, VA
MilitaryTimes

These Army pilots poop in luxury at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

A group of warrant officers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, gained notoriety last week after their hangar bathroom was shared by U.S. Army WTF Moments. The 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion latrine lacks many of the amenities soldiers have come to know and love about most Army bathrooms — the familiar washed-out glow of flickering fluorescent lights; rusty, broken hand soap dispensers; suspicious puddles; and stained ceiling tiles that inspire questions that you don’t want answers to.
WASHINGTON STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
MilitaryTimes

Hawaii Marine dies in drowning incident

A Marine private first class stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii died Sunday while swimming at North Beach, the Marine Corps said. The Marine, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital following first responders’ unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation after finding the Marine in the water.
HAWAII STATE
NBC Connecticut

Former US Marine Killed Fighting Alongside Ukrainian Forces, Family Says

A 22-year-old former U.S. Marine from New York was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, according to his family, in what's the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine. Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

New DD-214 form created for Guard, reserve troops

Troops across the National Guard and reserve components of all military branches will see a standardized discharge form by 2025, according to a Defense Department instruction released earlier this month. After the new policy goes into effect, members will receive the new DD Form 214-1 when they retire or separate...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy