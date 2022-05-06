East Hollywood Cafe’s Janet Yu to Speak at Smithsonian Seminar: Food for the Body and Soul: Advocating for Community through Culinary Traditions
Chef Janet Yu, owner of Hollywood East Cafe in Wheaton will speak at Food for the Body and Soul: Advocating for Community through Culinary Traditions. This free series through Zoom requires registration and is a collaboration among two Smithsonian museums and Smithsonian Associates offers fresh insights into American culture, past and...mocoshow.com
