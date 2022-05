Click here to read the full article. When you’re tight on time (or exhausted from the day), you want to make yourself a dinner that comes together quickly and easily. But ditch the microwaves meals and spaghetti with jarred sauce — Martha Stewart has a new penne salmon recipe that comes together in less than 30 minutes. “Shake yourself out of a pasta rut with this simple, supremely flavorful recipe for penne with salmon,” the Stewart’s May 2 Instagram caption reads. “While the noodles cook in their own pot, you’ll sauté juicy cherry tomatoes with garlic and then steam the salmon...

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO