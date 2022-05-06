ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

MCFRS Respond to Smoke at Trader Joe’s in Silver Spring

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a report of a light haze inside the Trader Joe’s at 10741 Columbia Pike in Silver Spring on Friday afternoon. According to our Public Safety...

mocoshow.com

WDVM 25

Suspect identified in middle school event shooting

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Police have identified a suspect after a shooting at Benton Middle School in Manassas that took place on Sunday. 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon of Dumfries is wanted after one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the middle school’s athletic fields. Police said that they have […]
MANASSAS, VA
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bethesda, MD
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Wisconsin State
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
FOX43.com

Police: Armed woman dressed in Special Police uniform fatally shot by DC police

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
CBS Baltimore

Children, 12 & 13, Steal Car From West Baltimore Body Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two boys, 12 and 13, were arrested after they stole a car Thursday morning from a West Baltimore body shop and drove “recklessly” through the city before crashing in Baltimore County, police said. The duo allegedly entered the yard of Moss Garage Shop on the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and worked together to steal the car. Police said one child broke into a vehicle window and rammed another vehicle in the yard blocking the exit. The other child reportedly held open the gate to the garage yard so they could get away. A mechanic at...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Wisconsin Avenue#Mcfrs#Columbia Pike#Rockville Pike#Kdon
WTOP

5-year-old boy dead after Maryland hit-and-run

A child is dead following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Harford County, Maryland, state police said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to northbound Md. Route 24 at Edgewood Road shortly before 10:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man and child struck by a vehicle. Police said 5-year-old...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Police release footage of District Heights shooting

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) has released a video of the shooting that happened on Wednesday. A dark van and a second dark car can be seen parking in the street near a group of people hanging out in the video. Before escaping, multiple occupants of those vehicles open […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

DC Man Gets 10 Years In Maryland Casino Kidnapping

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has sentenced a Washington, D.C., man to more than 10 years in prison for kidnapping a person from a hotel and casino, a U.S. Attorney said. Christopher Allen Young, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday to 126 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a news release. According to Young’s guilty plea, he and four others worked together in the February 2021 kidnapping. Two of the conspirators took the victim to southeast Washington, D.C. The victim’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Hagerstown woman shot, police searching for suspect

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of Oak Hill Ave. on Thursday, finding a 43-year-old Hagerstown woman with a gunshot wound. They responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found the woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WUSA9

DC man killed after being punched by bouncer in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON — A man from the District is dead after he was punched by a bouncer outside a gay bar in Philadelphia, according to authorities. Police said 41-year-old Eric Pope was punched by a bouncer outside the Tabu Bar & Lounge before 1 a.m. on April 16 after he was escorted out for being intoxicated. He fell to the ground unconscious after the impact.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

James “Traffic Jam Jimmy” Uhrin Dies At 65, Family Says

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WJZ) — Broadcasting legend James Uhrin, known in Baltimore as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” died of a heart attack Saturday morning, his family told FOX 45. He was 65. Uhrin debuted on Baltimore-area TV screens as Mondy the Sea Monster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show. But in recent years, he took on the name “Traffic Jam Jimmy” as he guided drivers around the Baltimore beltway each morning.  Uhrin, who studied at an electronics school run by Sinclair Broadcast Group founder Julian Smith, got his start at FOX45 in 1976. Over the years, Uhrin took on many jobs at the station, including directing,...
BALTIMORE, MD

