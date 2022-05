A Hudson Valley Home Depot worker was arrested after police say she helped a customer rip off the company. Home Depot locations throughout the Hudson Valley have become a target for thieves as of late. Just a few weeks ago, a Monticello woman was nabbed by police for allegedly stealing a chainsaw from the home improvement store in Sullivan County. Another incident took place during the holidays at the Fishkill Home Depot. In that case, a concerned citizen spotted someone stealing from the store and apprehended them in the parking lot.

HUDSON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO