Port Arthur, TX

Man steals lawnmower, cuts victim’s grass, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
 2 days ago

(WFLA ) — A suspected thief in Texas made off with an unusual item last week — a lawnmower — but not before mowing the victim’s front and back yards, according to police.

The Port Arthur Police Department said Marcus Hubbard stole the lawnmower from a Texas homeowner on April 1 and used it to cut their grass.

Authorities released a video of the unusual incident in an effort to track the man down.

Body found in Walmart parking lot

Police said Hubbard was seen on security cameras removing the lawnmower on April Fools’ Day and cutting the grass with it.

When officers arrived, they saw Hubbard running from the area while dragging the lawnmower behind him. He eventually abandoned the mower in an alley, according to police.

Officers asked anyone with information about Hubbard’s whereabouts to come forward.

It was unclear if Hubbard edged before he took off.

