ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE)- Parents of Prairie Creek elementary students say they are worried, but are understanding of the district’s decision to relocate students next week. The elementary school suffered significant damage during an EF3 tornado that KAKE News first brought you coverage of Friday night. That tornado caused damage to dozens of structures, but the Andover Public School district said it rendered the Prairie Creek elementary building unusable for the rest of the school year.

