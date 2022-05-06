ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Half-Hour Action-Comedy ‘Invincible Fight Girl’ Greenlit at HBO Max and Cartoon Network

By Shane Romanchick
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCartoon Network over the last two decades has created so many iconic shows. Ever since the launch of HBO Max they expanded their brand into the streaming world with various cartoons. Now they have announced two new projects. A family movie event called Driftwood, set in space, and Invincible...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Cartoon Network#Comedy#Wrestling World
Collider

How 'Infinity Train' Outgrew the Cartoon Network

As contemporary societal cultures continue to evolve and reform over time, so too, do our collective tastes in what is defined as appropriate media for various age groups. In the case of visual media, we are constantly shifting what we deem is appropriate within certain formats, such as animated cartoons. Things that were okay back when shows like The Flintstones had a commercial promoting smoking would never be tolerated on a television network aimed at children audiences today, and yet even today things aren’t as clear when it comes to what is passable for children’s entertainment. One such example of this persistent debate can be found in the situation regarding Infinity Train, an animated series that ran on Cartoon Network from 2019-2021, with the original pilot airing on the network’s app and YouTube channel back in 2016.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Justice League, DC's preeminent superhero team, dies at 62

The DC Universe's greatest cooperative of superheroes, the Justice League, is dead. On April 26 in the pages of Justice League #75, nine of the ten core members of the Justice League including Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman were gathered in deep space to battle a conglomeration of the most vicious villains in the universe known as the Dark Army and were during the fight - with only one member returning alive.
COMICS
Popculture

'The Pioneer Woman' Favorite Is Leaving the Show

Things are about to be changing for The Pioneer Woman clan on Food Network. Ree Drummond celebrated the departure of her nephew, Stuart, sweetly before he headed off to a summer internship in Chicago ahead of college in the fall. The Food Network star shared the news on her Instagram...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy