Half-Hour Action-Comedy ‘Invincible Fight Girl’ Greenlit at HBO Max and Cartoon Network

As contemporary societal cultures continue to evolve and reform over time, so too, do our collective tastes in what is defined as appropriate media for various age groups. In the case of visual media, we are constantly shifting what we deem is appropriate within certain formats, such as animated cartoons. Things that were okay back when shows like The Flintstones had a commercial promoting smoking would never be tolerated on a television network aimed at children audiences today, and yet even today things aren’t as clear when it comes to what is passable for children’s entertainment. One such example of this persistent debate can be found in the situation regarding Infinity Train, an animated series that ran on Cartoon Network from 2019-2021, with the original pilot airing on the network’s app and YouTube channel back in 2016.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO