Railroad Commission seeks primacy to oversee CO2 injection, storage

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' Petra Nova carbon capture facility in Fort Bend County is shown in this file photo. The Railroad Commission is applying to the Environmental Protection Agency for primacy in overseeing carbon dioxide injection and storage, which would streamline the application process. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle)

As industry is prodded by federal policies encouraging development of carbon dioxide capture and storage, Texas regulators are working to streamline the process.

The Railroad Commission is moving forward with its application process to gain primacy over Class VI injection wells from the Environmental protection Agency. These injection wells are used for underground storage of CO2 from energy production, power generation or industrial sources.

Primacy allows the EPA to delegate its authority to states, provided they meet the federal government’s minimum standards. If granted, Texas operators would need only apply to the Railroad Commission for Class VI permits rather than to both agencies.

As part of the application process, the state’s three Railroad commissioners approved publishing proposed amendments to the agency’s CO2 rules in the Texas Register for public comment. The proposed changes and other information, including how the agency intends to carry out its responsibilities and any applicable state statutes will be sent to the EPA as part of a pre-application process and allow EPA to start its review.

Railroad Commission spokesman Andrew Keese told the Reporter-Telegram by email that the proposed amendments would include, but aren’t limited to, a reflection of the consolidation of jurisdiction over geologic storage of CO2 into the commission. Applicants would be required to provide a letter of determination from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that drilling and operating a Class VI injection well would not impact or interfere with any previous or existing Class I injection wells, including any associated waste plumes or other injection wells if authorized. The amendment would also prohibit converting previously plugged and abandoned Class I injection wells.

Once the proposed amendments are published in the Texas Register, Keese said a public hearing will be held, and staff will prepare responses to public comments. Once the rule changes have been approved, the Texas Attorney General will be provided a description of how the state’s statutes and regulations meet minimum federal requirements and request certification. Once that’s received, a letter from the governor will transmit the formal application requesting program approval.

“We applaud the commission’s efforts to develop rules governing the injection and storage of CO2. We testified in support of this legislation during the last regular session,” Ben Shepperd, president of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, told the Reporter-Telegram by email.

He added, “Texas is again leading the way on innovative technologies. Oil and gas produced in the United States is produced in a cleaner way than in any other part of the world. These new rules will allow Texas to be a world leader in CO2 sequestration, as well.”

Keese said the agency could not predict how long the process could take. Steve Melzer of Melzer Consulting said it took North Dakota about seven years and Wyoming about three years to receive primacy.

“Louisiana thought they would conclude in two years, but it sounds like there is a lot of confusion about how to work with the new Environmental Justice portions of the permit/application,” Melzer told the Reporter-Telegram by email. “I suspect they will get that figured out and the process will settle in around two years for primacy. Texas’ timeline could be closer to Louisiana, but we’ll see.”

Melzer, who is also director of the annual CO2 Conference, said seeking Class VI primary for Texas “is what we should be doing. (RRC) has the subsurface experience and know the state's subsurface much more thoroughly than can the EPA with all the states to oversee.”

But, he added, “what worries me about the stated eight-month turnaround time to a permit is that will be very misleading to a potential applicant. There is a lot of data that an applicant must obtain prior to having their official permit submitted. So, the eight months are just the time for the RRC to review all of the submitted data and make a determination. That time frame from project start to final RRC determination will be more like three years for a large injection project and two years for a small one.”

Melzer also mentioned utilization of that CO2 in enhanced oil recovery projects, which have yielded billions of barrels of additional Permian Basin crude over several decades. He pointed out that applicants can store CO2 in a CO2 EOR project with just an overlay of reporting to the EPA called SubPart RR.

“The oil produced in the CO2 EOR flood will be a much lower emission carbon oil because of the CO2 that is stored in the project and help meet some ESG goals for the operator,” he wrote. “We have an operator in Texas that has worked through the process and done all of that already and several more considering that as their desired alternative to the longer Class VI process. It is important also to remember that all the CO2 storage volumes that are monitored and reported to EPA (and the RRC) under SubPart RR will be eligible for the Federal Tax Credit called 45Q.”