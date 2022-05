A huge range of new cars, both cheap and spendy, have automatic emergency braking systems (AEB). Six-figure luxury barges like the Cadillac Escalade have it, and so do cheap get-around cars like the Toyota Camry. The IIHS says the feature is nearly universal in new cars. It worked with the NHTSA to get 12 out of 20 automakers to include AEB in all of their US-spec models. That was also achieved well ahead of the IIHS' September 2022 goal.

CARS ・ 5 HOURS AGO