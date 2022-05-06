ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Alabama jail boss Vicky White and Casey Cole White’s getaway car found

By Jack Morphet, Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. — The conspicuous orange getaway car used by escaped convict Casey Cole White and former jail boss Vicky White was found at a Tennessee tow pound, the US Marshals Service confirmed.

The 2007 Ford Edge, which had been purchased by Vicky sometime before she and Casey allegedly fled the Lauderdale County jail last Friday, was tracked down by the US Marshals Service after it received a tip about the vehicle, the agency said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators got a tip that a car matching the description of the midsize SUV had been spotted at a tow pound in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the pair fled, the USMS said.

Cops confirmed the car is the one White purchased.
WCSO Franklin TN
White purchased the car sometime before fleeing with Casey White.
WCSO Franklin TN
Casey Cole White (above) and Vicky White fled last Friday.
EPA
Vicky White purchased the 2007 Ford Edge sometime before she and Casey allegedly fled the Lauderdale County jail.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Office/AFP via Getty Images

Cops were able to confirm the car was the same one Vicky had purchased. It was not immediately clear from where the vehicle has been towed.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is slated to have a press conference around 2 p.m. local time to announce an update on the investigation.

