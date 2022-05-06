ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nike to Close Offices Again For a Week in August, Offer Summer Fridays, As It Brings Employees Back Into the Office

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xae2x_0fVNL42600

Click here to read the full article.

Nike is continuing its efforts to emphasize employee well-being as it starts the process of bringing employees back into the office.

The sportswear giant will once again close all of its offices worldwide for a week in August to give its employees additional time off to recover and rest, according to a Friday LinkedIn post from Connor Snashall, a lead technical recruiter for Nike.

“In August, Nike is giving every employee a #wellbeing week off, without having to use any #PTO,” Snashall wrote. “Many companies talk about work life balance, why not work somewhere they #justdoit?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMH3V_0fVNL42600

In addition to the week off in August, Snashall also noted that Nike had rolled out “Summer Fridays” through Labor Day, where every Friday ends at noon to give employees a longer weekend.

Nike’s EVP and chief human resources officer Monique Matheson also announced the initiatives in a LinkedIn post around the same time. Nike referred FN to this post in response to a request for comment.

The Swoosh made the decision to close its offices for a week for the first time last August , giving global employees the option to take time off in advance of a planned to return to the office in the fall. In May 2021, Nike said it would bring employees back to its headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., in September with a “3-2 flexible work model, ” which allows employees to work remotely up to two days a week.

In February, Nike confirmed that its reopen date had been rolled back to May 3. As such, Nike employees began their return-to-office process earlier this week, with some employees taking to social media to voice their anxieties and excitement about being back on campus.

This week-off initiative from Nike comes amid a period of general worker unrest and anxiety, as companies ask — or, in some cases, require — their workforce to come back into the office.

Employers are grappling with balancing this shift with overall employee well-being. In a fall 2021 survey conducted by Prodoscore (an intelligence software that monitors employee visibility and productivity), 82.3% of the 1,000 U.S. adults surveyed reported being happier working remotely full-time than having to work in an office. And more than a third of respondents (36.7%) said their mental health has been positively impacted since they started working from home.

Nike has been an outward proponent for destigmatizing mental health issues in recent years. Last May, the brand teamed up with Crisis Text Line with the goal to advance the conversation around the importance of mental health and expand the direct line of support to those in need.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The Nike Dunk Low ‘Championship Court Purple’ Launched Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The latest Nike Dunk Low “Championship Court Purple” style was one of the most anticipated releases today and as expected, the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who are still interested in picking up a pair, the secondary marketplace is the place to go. On StockX, for instance, the “Championship Court Purple” colorway of the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe is reselling at the time of publication for an average price of $210. The lowest...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Supreme has tapped longtime partner Nike for its latest sneaker collaboration. After previewing its forthcoming Shox Ride 2 collab in February, the legendary streetwear brand has announced on Instagram yesterday that it has joined forces with the sportswear brand for spring ’22 to deliver the Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collection before week’s end. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) The collaborative sneaker is offered in three...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Allbirds Reveals Its Most Technical Running Shoe to Date — and It Features Innovative Midsole Cushioning

Click here to read the full article. Allbirds is making further inroads in the ultracompetitive running category. The eco-conscious footwear company is set to debut its its most technical shoe to date, the Flyer, which is equipped the brand’s latest material innovation: SwiftFoam. Allbirds said the Flyer, a sleek look built for longer distances, was wear-tested for more than a year by upward of 130 runners who put them through roughly 4,000 miles. SwiftFoam is created, according to Allbirds, via a foaming process that creates a low-energy midsole. Breaking down its composition further, Allbirds said its is derived from its castor bean...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Moore
Footwear News

The Coveted Nike LeBron 9 Low ‘LeBronold Palmer’ Is Releasing in May

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. One of the most coveted Nike LeBron 9 Low styles is releasing soon. The sportswear giant confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the “White Lime and Bright Mango” colorway of LeBron James’ signature basketball shoe will launch before month’s end. This style was first introduced in 2012 and was made exclusively for King James himself. The makeup is often referred to as “LeBronold Palmer” and the forthcoming drop will be the first time...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Throws Shade in Suit, Corset Top & Hidden Heels at the Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Venus Williams proved you can elevate a classic suit with just a pair of sunglasses — directly from the 2022 Met Gala’s red carpet. Williams arrived for the occasion in a sharp black suit by Chloé, paired with a sleek corset top that included sculpted cups and accents. Completing her Gabriela Hearst-designed ensemble was a pair of diamond stud earrings and a massive diamond and emerald statement necklace. Her look was finished with sleek black sunglasses for a sultry retro twist, as well as a sparkly silver box clutch covered in black feathers. The star...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Cortez#Nike Sportswear#Mental Health Issues#Close Offices Again For#Linkedin#Pto#Evp#Fn
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo With Green Pointy Pumps for ‘Ellen DeGeneres’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Michelle Obama was casually chic as she appeared yesterday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The former first lady kicked back with Ellen DeGeneres for one of their final times together as the sensational talk show wraps up its final season. The duo caught up on life and chatted about her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama moving into adulthood, Barack Obama’s Presidential Center and the moment DeGeneres received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  View...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL
BGR.com

A bunch of new Costco stores are coming soon

A retail chain beloved by bargain hunters has unveiled a big expansion it’s going to be embarking on over the course of the next several months. As many as 28 new Costco store locations are opening through the rest of this year, including almost a dozen in a matter of months.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Hikes in Chic Leggings & Zip-Up Jacket for a Sporty-Glam Weekend

Click here to read the full article. Lauren Sanchez used the weekend to take a nature adventure — along with boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The Emmy Award-winning anchor snapped a photo with Bezos in the mountains this weekend, wearing black Alo Yoga leggings with a lavender waistband. Completing her look was a black top and zip-up hoodie, layered with a white windbreaker. Her ensemble was paired with a black baseball cap, diamond stud earrings and a delicate bejeweled necklace for an athletic glam touch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) Bezos opted for a similarly dark color palette, wearing...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Pregnant Rihanna Appears at the Met Gala 2022 — But Not How You’d Expect

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna, despite mass speculation, did actually make an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. However, like the singer is wont to do, it’s not in a way anyone anticipated. In a new video published on Vogue‘s Instagram page, the fashion muse is spotted as a rendering of the marble statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace),” a top attraction in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Greco-Roman galleries. For the occasion, a digital rendering of a pregnant Rihanna wearing a lacy Alaïa bodysuit, “straight off this month’s Vogue cover” (per caption) is in Eirene’s place, commanding...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Connelly Glows In Gold Beaded Gown & Invisible Heels at the San Diego Premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Connelly made an incredibly glamorous appearance at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film faced two years of production delays due to the pandemic. Connelly stars in the motion picture alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm. The movie officially hits theaters on May 27 and follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he pushes the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodges the advancement in rank that would ground him.   Connelly looked absolutely breathtaking for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Footwear News

Pete Davidson’s Met Gala ‘Sexy Nun’ Outfit Included a Tunic Dress & Wingtip Boots for a Striking Debut in 2021

Click here to read the full article. As rumors swirl around the 2022 Met Gala — now less than two weeks away — it’s time to reminisce on looks from the 2021 event. Currently at top of mind — particularly as the look’s designer Thom Browne’s Fall 2022 show approaches — is Pete Davidson. Last September, the 2021 Met Gala — which raises funds annually for the Metropolitan Museum of Art — saw an explosion of experimental suiting. Among the Thom Browne-clad army of bespoke skirted men, including Lee Pace and Evan Mock, was Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” star was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

A Former Amazon Corporate Employee Claims She Was a Victim of ‘Draconian Employment’ Conditions

Click here to read the full article. A former Amazon employee is suing the e-commerce giant, alleging that the company failed to provide her with reasonable accommodations for disabilities resulting from the impacts of long-Covid symptoms. Plaintiff Brittany Hope previously worked as a brand manager for The Drop, Amazon’s fashion line, a role that she was promoted to in December 2019. In a complaint filed Monday in a U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, Hope claimed that Amazon refused to accept doctors’ notes that supported the need for an extended period of leave after contracting Covid-19 early...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

118K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy